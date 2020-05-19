About this product
1 ML Glass Syringe with Patented Air Release Technology allowing for easy and fast fill process. 100% Product Guarantee, Multiple color options, luer lock, smooth movement without back flow. This Syringe is the most favorable application tool for the dab and oil concentrates, you won’t waste a single drop of your merchandise and sure to leave patients/consumers satisfied.
DM LIFT INC
Manufacturer of patented ceramic coil cartridges, glass syringes with our patented air-release stainless steel plungers, filling machines and other accessories for premium extracts.
A........i
Tue May 19 2020
Plastic broke trying to push my product out.. might be mostly on the distributors fault who filled this dart but it sliced my finger open pretty bad.... be careful!