  Cannabis
  Flower
  C99
Hybrid

C99

by DOJA

DOJA Cannabis Flower C99
DOJA Cannabis Flower C99

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

DOJA C99 is a THC potent sativa dominant strain with dense buds that deliver a combination of pine and citrus aromas and flavours. This flower is hang dried and hand-finished using techniques found in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

About this brand

DOJA Logo
DOJA was founded in the heart of the Okanagan Valley with a rebellious spirit and a love for the land. With heritage standards and innovative technology, we're passionate about crafting small batches of premium BC cannabis. Our cannabis is meticulously cultivated at every stage; from the genetics and grow, to the hang-drying and hand-trimming of each bud. Our PARDON initiative raises awareness for non-profit "Cannabis Amnesty", seeking justice for the 500,000 Canadians still impacted by minor cannabis convictions post-legalization.

About this strain

Cinderella 99

Cinderella 99
Terpenes
  Caryophyllene
  Myrcene
  Limonene

Cinderella 99, otherwise known as C99, or simply "Cindy," is a sativa-dominant hybrid bred by Mr. Soul of Brothers Grimm. She's best known for her potent cerebral high, sweet fruity flavors, and epic yields.  According to Mr. Soul, C99 was created using seeds found in a Sensi branded 2 gram package of Jack Herer purchased at an Amsterdam coffee shop.  Cinderella 99 is very popular with indoor growers because of its short, bushy stature, high yields, short flowering time, and high THC content. Cindy's effects are usually described as dreamy, euphoric, and uplifting.

