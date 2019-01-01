 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Dragon Elixir Femme

by Dragon Elixir

Dragon Elixir Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Dragon Elixir Femme
Dragon Elixir Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Dragon Elixir Femme
Dragon Elixir Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Dragon Elixir Femme

$70.00MSRP

About this product

Dong Quai Root has been used for more than a thousand years in Chinese medicine to treat women's reproductive problems. The magical Chaste Tree plant and Black Cohosh Root have long been used to treat menstrual pain, P.M.S., symptoms of menopause and aid hormonal balance in women. Combined with concentrated gemmotherapies infused with healing cannabis and the sweet taste of iron-rich black strap molasses, this special elixir is formulated for a woman's unique needs. INGREDIENTS: Grain Alcohol, Cannabis Sativa and Indica Extract, Blackstrap Molasses, Dong Quai Root, Black Cohosh Root, Chaste Tree, Burdock Root, Sage Leaf, Motherwort, Rhodiolia Root, Raw Agave Nectar, Distilled Water, Vegetable Glycerine. CONCENTRATED GEMMOTHERAPIES: Ribes nigrum (Blackcurrant), Rosmarinus officinalis (Rosemary), Rubus idaeus (Raspberry). EACH 30 ML BOTTLE CONTAINS: 6 servings (approx). THC and CBD extracted from 7g (approx) dried, decarboxylated Cannabis Sativa and Indica.

About this brand

All natural craft elixirs and topicals infused with cannabis and highly medicinal botanicals.