Magic Spiral Container For JarHeadz Kit

by DragonTech 3D

$19.95MSRP

About this product

These large septagon spiral containers are designed to fit our JarHeadz kit when they are put in storage mode. They also make excellent general purpose containers.

About this brand

Full service 3D printing and design with a focus on the cannabis industry.

