 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. Vape Pen to 14mm Bowl Adapter

Vape Pen to 14mm Bowl Adapter

by DragonTech 3D

Write a review
DragonTech 3D Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Vape Pen to 14mm Bowl Adapter
DragonTech 3D Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Vape Pen to 14mm Bowl Adapter
DragonTech 3D Vaping Vaporizer Accessories Vape Pen to 14mm Bowl Adapter

$14.95MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

This 3D-printed adapter is our own in-house design. The adapter has been engineered to fit on a CCell cartridge and fit in a 14mm downstem. This is for the adapter only, the twist case, pen, and JarHeadz kit shown are not included. Our vape adapters are proudly designed and manufactured in the USA!

About this brand

DragonTech 3D Logo
Full service 3D printing and design with a focus on the cannabis industry.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review