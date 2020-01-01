About this product

Dr Good Dabs Bath Dabs are so relaxing to use at the end of a long day. Use them as part of your self-care routine or to reduce pain. Dr Good Dabs Fizzy Bath Dabs come in four different scent options, lavender, citrus, rosemary mint, and unscented. Fizzy Bath Dab Instructions: Add ¼ cup of Fizzy Bath Dabs to your bath and enjoy. Every ¼ cup has 50mg THC. 5 bath Dabs total per bag. 250mg THC total per bag. Whether you’re using Dr Good Dabs topical THC oil medically or recreationally, here are some facts. - Dr Good Dabs topical THC oil is strong and long lasting. The THC content ranges from 50% – 75%. Each blend will have the % listed in the product info section. - Dr Good Dabs topical THC oil is 100% additive free, de-carboxylated, full spectrum oil. Our products are made with sodium bicarbonate, citric acid, cornstarch, epsom salts, organic coconut oil, 250mg THC. Plus, essential oils if scented. This products come in unscented, lavender, citrus, and rosemary mint options. - Dr Good Dabs topical THC oils are made from pesticide free, hand trimmed, hang dried, and indoor grown B.C. bud. Dr Good Dabs is lucky to work with decades old cannabis growers such as, Rocky Ridge Farms, Arty’s World, Bike Boys Buds, and several other nameless top shelf BC growers. - Dr Good Dabs bath bombs are the most relaxing way to have a bath, especially at the end of the day! Use as part of your self-care routine, or to relieve aches and pains. - Alongside with this, Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Keep our products far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly! Availible in: Unscented, Lavender, Citrus, Rosemary Mint.