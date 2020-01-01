About this product

Dr Good Dabs is very proud to present our new line of delicious and sweet edible candies! We created a new line of THC candies that are hard to resist, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love chewy, sweet candies? If you’re searching for high-quality edibles that were hand made in Canada, are all natural, and are being sold online for our Canadian customers, look no further! The power of cannabis, combined with the comforting taste of coffee, what’s not to love? These compact, coffee flavoured treats are perfect for candy lovers who still want sweet and chewy candy, but might be looking from a flavour other than the typical, fruity flavours. Our brand new coffee candies pack a big coffee punch, the flavour is so natural tasting, it might seem like you’ve taken a big sip of your morning Timmies! Our sweet and semi savory coffee candies were hand crafted with all natural, and home brewed coffee, and have been infused with 100% pure cannabis oil. These candies are far more than just a taste sensation. Not only do our candies taste spectacular, they can be very beneficial in aiding with problems you may be suffering from. These candies can help with insomnia, depression, appetite stimulation, pain, and more! With these potent Candies, dosing has never been easier and more enjoyable! Whether you are using Dr Good Dabs candies medically or recreationally, here are some facts. - These Coffee Chew Candies have the classic, morning coffee taste that caffeine lovers can snack on! If fruity candies aren’t your cup of tea, then our coffee option is the perfect -pairing for you! - Remember that edibles effect can take longer than other forms of Cannabis consumption, start slow and consume with caution. Effects could take up to 1.5 hours. - Ideal for non-smokers. Enjoy responsibly. - Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Keep your oil far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly! Our new chew candies are available in: 10mg X 8 Candies, 25mg X 8 Candies, and 50mg X 8 Candies