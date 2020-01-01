About this product

Dr Good Dabs Colorado CBD tincture is crafted with 500 mg. CBD isolate from Colorado and the same high-quality organic MCT oil that we use in our other products. Our CBD comes in 25 ml. amber glass bottle to help preserve the quality. You should store Dr Good Dabs Colorado CBD tincture in a cool dark place and shake well before using. Start with only a few drops and then you can increase to a full dropper or as needed. To take the CBD, place a dropper full of oil under your tongue and hold it there for a least one minute. Dr Good Dabs CBD comes in three flavor blends, Apple Berry Cotton Candy, Swedish Berry, and French Vanilla Berry. Take as part of a self-care routine, or for relief of specific symptoms. CBD is an excellent anxiety fighting compound and for many people, it can be used to counteract the effects of too much THC. Available in Apple Berry Cotton Candy, French Vanilla Berry and Swedish Berry. As with all Dr Good Dabs products, please consult your medical physician before using CBD. Everyone reacts differently to these products and you should always seek your doctor’s advice.