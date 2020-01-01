 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. DrGoodDabs - Colorado CBD Tincture

DrGoodDabs - Colorado CBD Tincture

by DrGoodDabs

Write a review
DrGoodDabs Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual DrGoodDabs - Colorado CBD Tincture
DrGoodDabs Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual DrGoodDabs - Colorado CBD Tincture

$40.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Dr Good Dabs Colorado CBD tincture is crafted with 500 mg. CBD isolate from Colorado and the same high-quality organic MCT oil that we use in our other products. Our CBD comes in 25 ml. amber glass bottle to help preserve the quality. You should store Dr Good Dabs Colorado CBD tincture in a cool dark place and shake well before using. Start with only a few drops and then you can increase to a full dropper or as needed. To take the CBD, place a dropper full of oil under your tongue and hold it there for a least one minute. Dr Good Dabs CBD comes in three flavor blends, Apple Berry Cotton Candy, Swedish Berry, and French Vanilla Berry. Take as part of a self-care routine, or for relief of specific symptoms. CBD is an excellent anxiety fighting compound and for many people, it can be used to counteract the effects of too much THC. Available in Apple Berry Cotton Candy, French Vanilla Berry and Swedish Berry. As with all Dr Good Dabs products, please consult your medical physician before using CBD. Everyone reacts differently to these products and you should always seek your doctor’s advice.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

DrGoodDabs Logo
The Dr. GoodDab's story started over 20 years ago, long before the digital revolution, back when the rolling paper reigned supreme. The Dr.'s commitment to excellence & innovation in producing the finest 100% pure premium cannabis products with no additives, fillers or artificial flavors is one that has remained timeless and drives us forward today as Canada's only 100% pure high performance ceramic vaping system with industry leading clouds & flavor. Dr. GoodDabs is more than just a device and bigger than a brand: We are a collective of individuals from all areas of expertise & walks of life who are passionate about cannabis products that contain nothing but the good stuff & the good times they bring the world around us.