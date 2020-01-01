About this product

Dr Good Dabs dab pen kit has three different options for cartridge blends, all custom made by the Dr. himself. You also have the option of two different battery colors, rose gold and white. The Dr Good Dabs – Dab Pen Kit setup is easy to use, discreet, and convenient. There is no need for a button, simply inhale and a light on the tip of the pen lets you know it’s activated. Whether you are using Dr Good Dabs smoking oil medically or recreationally, here are some facts. Dr Good Dabs oils are strong and long lasting even for experienced cannabis smokers. Our oils are 100% additive free. Absolutely NO VG, PG, vape juice, added terpenes natural or artificial, MCT oil, or anything other than de-waxed, hand crafted, 100% pure full spectrum cannabis oil. Dr Good Dabs THC percentages range from 70% – 90%. Each blend will have the % listed in the product info section. Dr Good Dabs smoking oils are made from pesticide free, hand trimmed, hang dried, and indoor grown B.C. bud. Dr Good Dabs’ is lucky to work with decades old cannabis growers such as, Rocky Ridge Farms, Arty’s World, Bike Boys Buds, and several other nameless top shelf BC growers. Dr Good Dabs dab pen kit/ dab pen refills are convenient, discreet, perfect for public or private use. In the eyes of many, our dab pen kit/ dab pen refills are the best bang for your buck. Alongside with this, everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Don’t leave your dab pen in direct hot sun for long periods of time and don’t expose it to extreme heat. Also, keep it far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly! Buy 3 or more and get them for $70 each. Base/Pen Colour: Rose Gold, White, Black Blend/Strains: Dr's Blend A, Dr's Blend B