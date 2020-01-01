 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
DrGoodDabs - Dab Pen Refills

by DrGoodDabs

About this product

Dr Good Dabs Dab Pen refill cartridges are filled with a full one gram of THC smoking oil. The cartridges come in three different blends that have been custom made by the Dr. himself. Dr Good Dabs Dab Pen Refills are undiluted, uncut, and have absolutely no fillers. Our dab refill cartridges are easy to use, discreet, and convenient. We put out product that we smoke and our families smoke. We test our products on a panel of consumers and only put the best of the best out on the market. Whether you are using Dr Good Dabs smoking oil medically or recreationally, here are some facts. Our oils are strong and long-lasting even for experienced cannabis smokers. Our oils are 100% additive-free. Absolutely NO VG, PG, vape juice, added terpenes natural or artificial, MCT oil, or anything other than de-waxed, handcrafted, 100% pure full-spectrum cannabis oil. Dr Good Dabs THC percentages range from 70% – 90%. And each blend will have the % listed in the product info section. Dr Good Dabs smoking oils are made from pesticide-free, hand-trimmed, hang dried, and indoor-grown B.C. bud. Dr Good Dabs is lucky to work with decades old cannabis growers such as, Rocky Ridge Farms, Arty’s World, Bike Boys Buds, and several other nameless top shelf BC growers. Dab pen kit/ dab pen refills are convenient, discreet and perfect for public or private use. In the eyes of many our dab pen kit/ dab pen refills are the best bang for your buck. Alongside this, Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. And Don’t leave your dab cartridge in direct hot sun for long periods of time and don’t expose it to extreme heat. And, consume responsibly!

About this brand

The Dr. GoodDab's story started over 20 years ago, long before the digital revolution, back when the rolling paper reigned supreme. The Dr.'s commitment to excellence & innovation in producing the finest 100% pure premium cannabis products with no additives, fillers or artificial flavors is one that has remained timeless and drives us forward today as Canada's only 100% pure high performance ceramic vaping system with industry leading clouds & flavor. Dr. GoodDabs is more than just a device and bigger than a brand: We are a collective of individuals from all areas of expertise & walks of life who are passionate about cannabis products that contain nothing but the good stuff & the good times they bring the world around us.