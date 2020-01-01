About this product

Dr Good Dabs Dab Pen refill cartridges are filled with a full one gram of THC smoking oil. The cartridges come in three different blends that have been custom made by the Dr. himself. Dr Good Dabs Dab Pen Refills are undiluted, uncut, and have absolutely no fillers. Our dab refill cartridges are easy to use, discreet, and convenient. We put out product that we smoke and our families smoke. We test our products on a panel of consumers and only put the best of the best out on the market. Whether you are using Dr Good Dabs smoking oil medically or recreationally, here are some facts. Our oils are strong and long-lasting even for experienced cannabis smokers. Our oils are 100% additive-free. Absolutely NO VG, PG, vape juice, added terpenes natural or artificial, MCT oil, or anything other than de-waxed, handcrafted, 100% pure full-spectrum cannabis oil. Dr Good Dabs THC percentages range from 70% – 90%. And each blend will have the % listed in the product info section. Dr Good Dabs smoking oils are made from pesticide-free, hand-trimmed, hang dried, and indoor-grown B.C. bud. Dr Good Dabs is lucky to work with decades old cannabis growers such as, Rocky Ridge Farms, Arty’s World, Bike Boys Buds, and several other nameless top shelf BC growers. Dab pen kit/ dab pen refills are convenient, discreet and perfect for public or private use. In the eyes of many our dab pen kit/ dab pen refills are the best bang for your buck. Alongside this, Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. And Don’t leave your dab cartridge in direct hot sun for long periods of time and don’t expose it to extreme heat. And, consume responsibly!