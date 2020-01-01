 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
DrGoodDabs - Dr Good Cap

by DrGoodDabs

$10.00MSRP

About this product

The Dr Good Cap is a silicone dab cartridge to piece adaptor. Use the Dr’s cap with your Dr Good Dabs cartridges and your favourite bong or rig. The Dr’s caps are made with food grade, temperature resistant silicone. The tapered design allows it to fit into small and large stem openings on your bong or rig, or even right into the bowl. You can get huge clouds with this new set up. Make your Dr Good Dabs cartridges even smoother when you hit it through your bong. The Dr Good Cap has changed dabbing on the go. People who like a true dab find the Dr’s cap a perfect partner with their Dr Good Dabs cartridges. Our batteries time out after a 10 second inhale, which normally is a lot. But, it allows you to take multiple 10 second pulls into the bong, then inhale. Seriously huge clouds. Available in Green and Blue.

About this brand

The Dr. GoodDab's story started over 20 years ago, long before the digital revolution, back when the rolling paper reigned supreme. The Dr.'s commitment to excellence & innovation in producing the finest 100% pure premium cannabis products with no additives, fillers or artificial flavors is one that has remained timeless and drives us forward today as Canada's only 100% pure high performance ceramic vaping system with industry leading clouds & flavor. Dr. GoodDabs is more than just a device and bigger than a brand: We are a collective of individuals from all areas of expertise & walks of life who are passionate about cannabis products that contain nothing but the good stuff & the good times they bring the world around us.