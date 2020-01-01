About this product

Dr Good Dabs THC edible oil in a glass syringe comes with a full one-gram uncut, undiluted edible oil. Our custom blend has been handcrafted with the finest B.C. bud by the Dr. himself. Warning- this edible packs a punch. Dr Good Dabs THC edible oil syringe has a long lasting high. In lower doses it’s perfect for improving sleep and relaxation. A slightly higher dose can help manage chronic pain. The Dr Good Dabs THC edible oil syringe allows you to get the precise dose you want. Take sublingually to start absorbing THC right away or add it to your food or drinks. Whether you’re using Dr Good Dabs edible THC oil medically or recreationally, here are some facts. - Dr Good Dabs edible THC oil is strong and long lasting. The THC content ranges from 50% – 75%. - Dr Good Dabs clients report that our THC edible oil is 50% – 75% stronger than most other edible THC oils on the market. -Example: 25mg – 50mg of DGD edible THC oil is the equivalent of a 100mg dose of most other brands of edible THC oils. - DGD clients report the effects of our edible THC oils lasting up to 12 hours, whereas the same dosage of other brands, our clients report the effects lasting 2 – 6 hours. - Dr Good Dabs edible THC oil is 100% additive free, de-carboxylated, full spectrum oil. - Dr Good Dabs edible THC oils are made from pesticide free, hand trimmed, hang dried, and indoor grown B.C. bud. Dr Good Dabs is lucky to work with decades old cannabis growers such as, Rocky Ridge Farms, Arty’s World, Bike Boys Buds, and several other nameless top shelf BC growers. - Dr Good Dabs edible THC oils are great for oral consumption, cooking, baking, or as a drink additive (in your coffee, tea, smoothies, etc.) Edible THC oil can help improve relaxation and sleep. It can also decrease pain levels and anxiety. - Alongside with this, Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. And, consume responsibly!