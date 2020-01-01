About this product

Dr Good Dabs is very proud to present our new line of delicious and sweet edible candies! We created a new line of THC candies that are hard to resist, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love chewy, sweet candies? If you’re searching for high-quality edibles that were hand made in Canada, are all natural, and are being sold online for our Canadian customers, look no further! The power of cannabis has many forms, like our compact and oh so sweet chew candy form! These lemon candies pack a tangy punch that is so natural tasting and fruity, it tastes like you’re biting into a raw lemon wedge! The sweet and oh so sour taste of Lemon was hand created with all natural fruit juice, and has been infused with 100% pure cannabis oil. These candies are far more than just a taste sensation. Not only do our candies taste spectacular, they can be very beneficial in aiding with problems you may be suffering from. These candies can help with insomnia, depression, appetite stimulation, pain, and more! With these potent Candies, dosing has never been easier and more enjoyable! Whether you are using Dr Good Dabs candies medically or recreationally, here are some facts. - These Lemon Chew Candies have the classic tangy and tart taste of lemons! If you enjoy sour candies that will have your face scrunching up with enjoyment, these are the perfect treat for you! - Remember that edibles effect can take longer than other forms of Cannabis consumption, start slow and consume with caution. Effects could take up to 1.5 hours. - Ideal for non-smokers. Enjoy responsibly. - Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Keep your oil far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly! - Our new chew candies are available in: 10mg X 8 Candies, 25mg X 8 Candies, and 50mg X 8 Candies