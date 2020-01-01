 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. DrGoodDabs - Lemon Chew Candy

DrGoodDabs - Lemon Chew Candy

by DrGoodDabs

Write a review
DrGoodDabs Edibles Candy DrGoodDabs - Lemon Chew Candy

$12.00MSRP

About this product

Dr Good Dabs is very proud to present our new line of delicious and sweet edible candies! We created a new line of THC candies that are hard to resist, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love chewy, sweet candies? If you’re searching for high-quality edibles that were hand made in Canada, are all natural, and are being sold online for our Canadian customers, look no further! The power of cannabis has many forms, like our compact and oh so sweet chew candy form! These lemon candies pack a tangy punch that is so natural tasting and fruity, it tastes like you’re biting into a raw lemon wedge! The sweet and oh so sour taste of Lemon was hand created with all natural fruit juice, and has been infused with 100% pure cannabis oil. These candies are far more than just a taste sensation. Not only do our candies taste spectacular, they can be very beneficial in aiding with problems you may be suffering from. These candies can help with insomnia, depression, appetite stimulation, pain, and more! With these potent Candies, dosing has never been easier and more enjoyable! Whether you are using Dr Good Dabs candies medically or recreationally, here are some facts. - These Lemon Chew Candies have the classic tangy and tart taste of lemons! If you enjoy sour candies that will have your face scrunching up with enjoyment, these are the perfect treat for you! - Remember that edibles effect can take longer than other forms of Cannabis consumption, start slow and consume with caution. Effects could take up to 1.5 hours. - Ideal for non-smokers. Enjoy responsibly. - Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Keep your oil far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly! - Our new chew candies are available in: 10mg X 8 Candies, 25mg X 8 Candies, and 50mg X 8 Candies

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

DrGoodDabs Logo
The Dr. GoodDab's story started over 20 years ago, long before the digital revolution, back when the rolling paper reigned supreme. The Dr.'s commitment to excellence & innovation in producing the finest 100% pure premium cannabis products with no additives, fillers or artificial flavors is one that has remained timeless and drives us forward today as Canada's only 100% pure high performance ceramic vaping system with industry leading clouds & flavor. Dr. GoodDabs is more than just a device and bigger than a brand: We are a collective of individuals from all areas of expertise & walks of life who are passionate about cannabis products that contain nothing but the good stuff & the good times they bring the world around us.