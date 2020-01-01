 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
DrGoodDabs - Raspberry Pot Leaf Gummies

by DrGoodDabs

Dr Good Dabs is proud to present our new line of deliciously and delectable edibles! Let’s be real here, who doesn’t love sugar coated gummy candies? These Raspberry Pot Leaf Gummies are modeled after the flower they were made from. Cannabis consumption has come full circle! These gummies were designed for adults as the perfect treat to fix your cravings, the taste and effects are hard to resist! Our gummies are so tasty, they are hard to put down, so be careful you don’t eat the whole bag! Proudly made in Canada with real fruit juice and infused with 100% pure cannabis oil, these tasty THC gummies are the perfect treat for a night in, and with their small size and light, discreet packaging, they are perfect for on the go use! Not only do the gummies taste great, but they are also quite effective for people suffering from insomnia, depression, who are in need of appetite stimulation, pain relief, stress relief and more! With these potent gummies, dosing has never been easier and more enjoyable! Whether you are using Dr Good Dabs candies medically or recreationally, here are some facts. - Our Raspberry Gummies have a sweet and natural, fruity raspberry flavour. Perfect for sweet tooth’s! - With our new Cannabis Gummies, dosing has never been easier! - Remember that edibles effect can take longer than other forms of Cannabis consumption, start slow and consume with caution. Effects could take up to 1.5 hours. - These gummies are ideal for non-smokers. Make sure that you enjoy responsibly. - Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Keep your oil far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly! - Our new gummies are available in: 10mg X 8 Gummies, 25mg X 8 Gummies, and 50mg X 5 Gummies

About this brand

The Dr. GoodDab's story started over 20 years ago, long before the digital revolution, back when the rolling paper reigned supreme. The Dr.'s commitment to excellence & innovation in producing the finest 100% pure premium cannabis products with no additives, fillers or artificial flavors is one that has remained timeless and drives us forward today as Canada's only 100% pure high performance ceramic vaping system with industry leading clouds & flavor. Dr. GoodDabs is more than just a device and bigger than a brand: We are a collective of individuals from all areas of expertise & walks of life who are passionate about cannabis products that contain nothing but the good stuff & the good times they bring the world around us.