About this product

Dr Good Dabs is proud to present our new line of deliciously and delectable edibles! Let’s be real here, who doesn’t love sugar coated gummy candies? These Raspberry Pot Leaf Gummies are modeled after the flower they were made from. Cannabis consumption has come full circle! These gummies were designed for adults as the perfect treat to fix your cravings, the taste and effects are hard to resist! Our gummies are so tasty, they are hard to put down, so be careful you don’t eat the whole bag! Proudly made in Canada with real fruit juice and infused with 100% pure cannabis oil, these tasty THC gummies are the perfect treat for a night in, and with their small size and light, discreet packaging, they are perfect for on the go use! Not only do the gummies taste great, but they are also quite effective for people suffering from insomnia, depression, who are in need of appetite stimulation, pain relief, stress relief and more! With these potent gummies, dosing has never been easier and more enjoyable! Whether you are using Dr Good Dabs candies medically or recreationally, here are some facts. - Our Raspberry Gummies have a sweet and natural, fruity raspberry flavour. Perfect for sweet tooth’s! - With our new Cannabis Gummies, dosing has never been easier! - Remember that edibles effect can take longer than other forms of Cannabis consumption, start slow and consume with caution. Effects could take up to 1.5 hours. - These gummies are ideal for non-smokers. Make sure that you enjoy responsibly. - Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Keep your oil far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly! - Our new gummies are available in: 10mg X 8 Gummies, 25mg X 8 Gummies, and 50mg X 5 Gummies