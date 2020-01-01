About this product

Dr Good Dabs is proud to present our new line of delicious and oh so sweet edibles! Let’s be real here, who doesn’t love sugar coated gummy candies? Our new small, bit-sized gummies are now available in Green Apple flavour! Chewy and coated in sugar, these tasty gummies give you a classic gummy taste and feel that will have you coming back for more! Since these gummies are almost identical to the ones you can buy at a candy store, but infused with potent, be careful not to eat the entire bag! Made in Canada with real fruit juice and infused with 100% pure cannabis oil, these tasty THC gummies are the perfect treat for a night in, and with their small size and light, discreet packaging, they are perfect for on the go use! Not only do the gummies taste great, but they are also quite effective for people suffering from insomnia, depression, who are in need of appetite stimulation, pain relief, stress relief and more! With these potent gummies, dosing has never been easier and more enjoyable! Whether you are using Dr Good Dabs candies medically or recreationally, here are some facts. - Our Green apple gummies have a sweet and soft, yet slightly tangy apple flavour. Perfect for sweet tooth’s! - With Candy, dosing has never been easier! - Remember that edibles effect can take longer than other forms of Cannabis consumption, start slow and consume with caution. Effects could take up to 1.5 hours. - Ideal for non-smokers. Enjoy responsibly. - Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Keep your oil far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly! - Our new gummies are available in: 10mg X 10 Gummies, 25mg X 10 Gummies, and 50mg X 10 Gummies