About this product

Dr Good Dabs THC smoking oil in a glass syringe comes with a full one gram of pure uncut, undiluted smoking oil. Choose from one of the three custom blends the Dr. has handcrafted himself. The Dr Good Dabs smoking oil syringe is perfect for all those people who love their dab rigs, hot knives, greasing up a rolling paper, etc. The glass syringe has a screw-on tip making it less messy and convenient for transport. With the Dr Good Dabs smoking oil syringe, it makes it easy to get a little dab or a massive dab of oil. Whether you are using Dr Good Dabs smoking oil medically or recreationally, here are some facts. Dr Good Dabs oils are strong and long-lasting even for experienced cannabis smokers. Our oils are 100% additive-free. Absolutely NO VG, PG, vape juice, added terpenes natural or artificial, MCT oil, or anything other than de-waxed, handcrafted, 100% pure full-spectrum cannabis oil. Dr Good Dabs THC percentages range from 70% – 90%. Each blend will have the % listed in the product info section. Dr Good Dabs smoking oils are made from pesticide-free, hand-trimmed, hang dried, and indoor-grown B.C. bud. We are lucky to work with decades-old cannabis growers such as Rocky Ridge Farms, Arty’s World, Bike Boys Buds, and several other nameless top-shelf BC growers. Dr Good Dabs smoking oils are the perfect choice for dab rigs, bongs, pipes, hookahs, greasing a rolling paper, shatter pens, butter pens, hot knives, and butt tokes (dabbed on the tip of a cigarette or joint). Blends/Strains: A1, A2, A3 Alongside with this, Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Keep your oil far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly!