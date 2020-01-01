About this product

Dr Good Dabs is very proud to present our new line of delicious and sweet edible candies! We created a new line of THC candies that are hard to resist, and let’s be honest, who doesn’t love chewy, sweet candies? If you’re searching for high-quality edibles that were hand made in Canada, are all natural, and are being sold online for our Canadian customers, look no further! The power and benefits of cannabis, combined with the fruity, sweet goodness of strawberries, what’s not to love? These compact, strawberry flavoured candies are the perfect treat for candy lovers who love the fresh taste of a juicy strawberry on a hot summers day. It’s bright red color helps it stand out from our other amazing candies, not only is it eye catching, its taste is oh so sweet. These brand new strawberry candies pack a super fruity punch, the flavour is so natural tasting, making them very hard to resist. Our vibrant strawberry candies were hand crafted with all-natural, fresh strawberries, and have been infused with 100% pure cannabis oil. These candies are far more than just a taste sensation. Not only do our candies taste spectacular, they can be very beneficial in aiding with problems you may be suffering from. These candies can help with insomnia, depression, appetite stimulation, pain, and more! With these potent Candies, dosing has never been easier and more enjoyable! Whether you are using Dr Good Dabs candies medically or recreationally, here are some facts. - Our New Strawberry Chew Candies have the fresh and fruity taste strawberry lovers crave. If you are looking for a candy that is sweet, packs a flavour punch and may help relieve various ailments, then these candies are the perfect choice for you! - Remember that edibles effect can take longer than other forms of Cannabis consumption, start slow and consume with caution. Effects could take up to 1.5 hours. - Ideal for non-smokers. Enjoy responsibly. - Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Keep your oil far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly! Our new chew candies are available in: 10mg X 8 Candies, 25mg X 8 Candies, and 50mg X 8 Candies