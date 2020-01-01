About this product

Dr Good Dabs THC Gel Capsules are handcrafted with the finest B.C. herb we can find and a high grade organic MCT oil. Warning, our gel caps pack a punch. Dr Good Dabs gel caps have a long lasting high. In lower doses, they are perfect for improving sleep and relaxation. A slightly higher dose can help manage chronic pain. Whether you’re using Dr Good Dabs THC Gel Capsules medically or recreationally, here are some facts. - Dr Good Dabs edible THC oil is strong and long lasting. The THC content ranges from 50% – 75%. Each blend will have the % listed in the product info section. - Dr Good Dabs clients report that our THC edible oil is 50% – 75% stronger than most other edible THC oils on the market. - Example: 25mg – 50mg of DGD edible THC oil is the equivalent of a 100mg dose of most other brands of edible THC oils. - Dr Good Dabs clients report the effects of our edible THC oils lasting up to 12 hours. Where as, the same dosage of other brands, our clients report the effects lasting 2 – 6 hours. - Dr Good Dabs edible THC oil is 100% additive free, de-carboxylated, full spectrum oil. Our gel caps are vegan, kosher, preservative, and gluten free. The MCT oil we use is made from organic coconuts and is non-GMO, using no filler oils, paleo friendly and is naturally gluten free. - Dr Good Dabs edible THC oils are made from pesticide free, hand trimmed, hang dried, and indoor grown B.C. bud. DGD is lucky to work with decades old cannabis growers such as, Rocky Ridge Farms, Arty’s World, Bike Boys Buds, and several other nameless top shelf BC growers. - Dr Good Dabs edible THC oils are great for oral consumption, cooking, baking, or as a drink additive (in your coffee, tea, smoothies, etc.). Edible THC oil can help improve relaxation and sleep. It can also decrease pain levels and anxiety. - Alongside with this, Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Keep your capsules stored in a cool, dark place, far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly!