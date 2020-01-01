About this product

Introducing! The Brand New Dr Good Dabs Whipped THC Cream! High-quality and handmade lavender lotion two hundred and fifty milligrams of Dr Good Dabs THC topical whipped lotion. Dr Good Dabs whipped lotion is great as part of your daily self-care routine or for keeping shin hydrate, moisturized and looking fabulous! Not only does our lotion help repair the appearance and dryness of skin at the surface, but our forum will also help aid with specific aches and pains. Gently massage our lotion into your skin wherever you might be experiencing muscles soreness, tension or joint pain. Many users find that they experience relief after their first use of our lotion. Dr Good Dabs whipped lotion will go on smooth and leave your skin feeling hydrated, relieve ailments, and won’t leave any greasy residue. Whether you’re using Dr Good Dabs topical THC whipped cream medically or recreationally, here are some facts. Dr Good Dabs topical THC lotion is strong and long lasting. The THC content ranges from 50% – 75%. Each blend will have the % listed in the product info section. Dr Good Dabs topical THC lotion is 100% additive free, de-carboxylated, full spectrum oil and scented with natural, essential oils. Dr Good Dabs topical THC lotions are made from pesticide free, hand trimmed, hang dried, and indoor grown B.C. bud. Dr Good Dabs is lucky to work with decades old cannabis growers such as, Rocky Ridge Farms, Arty’s World, Bike Boys Buds, and several other nameless top shelf BC growers. Dr Good Dabs lotion is a great topical product. It works nicely into your daily self-care routine, or for relief from aches and pains. Alongside with this, Everyone reacts differently to cannabis and we all have different medical histories. Talk to your Medical Practitioner before consuming any of our Dr Good Dabs products. Keep your massage oil stored in a cool, dark place, far away from children and pets. And, consume responsibly! In 250mg and 500mg THC container(s). Your options are Lavender, Vanilla Mint and Unscented. Ingredients: Coconut Oil, Coco Butter, Shea Butter, Sweet Almond Oil, THC, Amica Oil, Essential Oils.