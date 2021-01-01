DRO Bomb the Town Weed Skate Deck
by DROWrite a review
$60.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
DRO skateboard decks are made with over 20 years of experience that yields to a quality ride that can't be beat. This skateboard deck is great for any style of riding - and not so much for hanging on a wall. With 7 ply hard rock Maple from Canada - you can toss yourself over several flights of stairs and stomp no problem. Deck Length: 31.75" Length (7.5" - 7.8" width) 32" Length (8.0" - 8.125" width) 32.25" Length (8.25" - 8.5" width) Wheel Base: 14.25" Construction: 7 ply Canadian Hard Rock Maple Cold Pressed in the USA Our fresh maple decks are made to order - Normal turn-around is 15-20 days after order is placed. Include a fresh sheet of grip tape for only $3.
About this brand
DRO
About this strain
Gucci OG
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Gucci OG is an OG Kush variant named with the lavish cannabis connoisseur in mind. Hailing from southern California like so many of its OG relatives, Gucci OG takes on the family’s signature aroma of pine and lemon, but with a unique hint of sweet berry. This hybrid’s effect can vary with different doses; small amounts may provide a spark of energy and creativity, while larger doses tend to give way to heavy sedation or dizzying euphoria.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.