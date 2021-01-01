About this product

DRO skateboard decks are made with over 20 years of experience that yields to a quality ride that can't be beat. This skateboard deck is great for any style of riding - and not so much for hanging on a wall. With 7 ply hard rock Maple from Canada - you can toss yourself over several flights of stairs and stomp no problem. Deck Length: 31.75" Length (7.5" - 7.8" width) 32" Length (8.0" - 8.125" width) 32.25" Length (8.25" - 8.5" width) Wheel Base: 14.25" Construction: 7 ply Canadian Hard Rock Maple Cold Pressed in the USA Our fresh maple decks are made to order - Normal turn-around is 15-20 days after order is placed. Include a fresh sheet of grip tape for only $3.