DRO Weed Skate Deck - TigerStripe

by DRO

$60.00MSRP

About this product

DRO skateboard decks are made with over 20 years of experience that yields to a quality ride that can't be beat. This skateboard deck is great for any style of riding - and not so much for hanging on a wall. With 7 ply hard rock Maple from Canada - you can toss yourself over several flights of stairs and stomp no problem. Deck Length: 31.75" Length (7.5" - 7.8" width) 32" Length (8.0" - 8.125" width) 32.25" Length (8.25" - 8.5" width) Wheel Base: 14.25" Construction: 7 ply Canadian Hard Rock Maple Cold Pressed in the USA Our fresh maple decks are made to order - Normal turn-around is 15-20 days after order is placed. Include a fresh sheet of grip tape for only $3.

About this brand

DRO Logo
We are a lifestyle brand based in Boulder and LA. We design bespoke garments for drug smugglers, rap artists, and dimes.™ We take Visa, Amex, Cash, Gold, Diamonds, Database Dumps, and Bitcoins. We are open 24/7 and Ship Worldwide.

