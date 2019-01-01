 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. 1000lb Dulytek® DM1005 Clamshell Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction

1000lb Dulytek® DM1005 Clamshell Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction

by Dulytek

Dulytek® DM1005 Clamshell Manual Rosin Heat Press is intended for solvent-less plant oil extraction for small operation businesses and individual use. Even lighter than its predecessor, the DM1000, but more sturdy and powerful, the press features a locking lever mechanism and an adjustable pressure knob that allow to apply maximum pressure without continuous use of manual force. The press's dual heat solid aluminum plates ensure an even heat distribution for the best yield.  The touch screen temperature and timer controls allow you to set and save press parameters for multi-batch extractions. The temperature control can be easily adjusted to show settings in Fahrenheit or Celsius, depending on your preferences. The DM1005 is easy to use, and no additional equipment or parts are required to start pressing. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 1000 lbs / 450 kg; Heating plate size: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm; Maximum temperature: 450 °F / 232 °C; Timer range: 0 - 999 sec; Power: 600 W; Current: 5.5 A; Voltage: 110 V; Weight: 30 lbs / 13.6 kg; Product weight: 30 lb / 13.6 kg; Product dimensions: 15 x 10 x 11 inch / 38.1 x 25.4 x 28 cm; Package dimensions: 18.5 x 13 x 14.2 inch / 47 x 33 x 36 cm; Package weight (with the product): 35 lbs / 15.9 kg; Certifications: CE / RoHS; Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 3 years for other parts; Discreet Packaging. Get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.