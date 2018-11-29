 Loading…

  1.5 x 2" Dulytek® Glass Stamp for Rosin Wax Collection

1.5 x 2" Dulytek® Glass Stamp for Rosin Wax Collection

by Dulytek

Dulytek Concentrates Solventless 1.5 x 2" Dulytek® Glass Stamp for Rosin Wax Collection
Dulytek® Glass Stamp makes collecting rosin a breeze. Just work your way across the sticky material and then scrape it directly from the glass. Unlike other sharp tools, the stamp collects concentrate oil without tearing parchment paper and adding tiny paper shreds to your final product. The glass stamp is shipped in a protective case. Specifications: Material: 100% Glass Size, D x H: 1.5" x 2" Care: Dishwasher safe. Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

Thu Nov 29 2018
B........e
This works good to spread rosin on a parchment to ready it for dabbing. Heat it and squish the rosin in a parchment it works great.