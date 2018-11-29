 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Dulytek® Premium Rosin Press Nylon Filter Bags, 2.5" x 4.5", 20 pcs, 25, 100 & 160 Micron Mesh Sizes

Dulytek® Premium Rosin Press Nylon Filter Bags, 2.5" x 4.5", 20 pcs, 25, 100 & 160 Micron Mesh Sizes

by Dulytek

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® Premium Rosin Press Nylon Filter Bags, 2.5" x 4.5", 20 pcs, 25, 100 & 160 Micron Mesh Sizes
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® Premium Rosin Press Nylon Filter Bags, 2.5" x 4.5", 20 pcs, 25, 100 & 160 Micron Mesh Sizes
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® Premium Rosin Press Nylon Filter Bags, 2.5" x 4.5", 20 pcs, 25, 100 & 160 Micron Mesh Sizes
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® Premium Rosin Press Nylon Filter Bags, 2.5" x 4.5", 20 pcs, 25, 100 & 160 Micron Mesh Sizes
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® Premium Rosin Press Nylon Filter Bags, 2.5" x 4.5", 20 pcs, 25, 100 & 160 Micron Mesh Sizes

$14.49MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Dulytek® Premium Rosin Press Filter Bags are used for rosin extraction out of dry sift and pollen-like herbal products. The reusable bags are made out of the highest quality dye-free FDA-approved food-grade nylon thread that is durable, resistant to boiling and solvents. The new super tight nylon folded seam stitching assures that your bags will never break or blow out during pressing. The bags are turned inside out for easy filling and handling. Three mesh sizes are available for this type of bags: 25, 100, and 160 micron. Each package contains 20 bags and one flexible packing card making it easy for you to fill them up with pressing material. Technical Specifications: Mesh Size, Microns / Micrometers: 25, 100, 160 μm Available Dimensions: 2.5" x 4.5" / 64 mm x 114 mm Material: 100% Nylon Quantity Per Pack: 20 Package Dimensions: 4" x 7" / 10.2 cm x 17.8 cm Please see our website, dulytek.com, for different dimensions and mesh sizes. Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

About this brand

Dulytek Logo
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Thu Nov 29 2018
B........e
I used these on low quality bud and got a good return o. The 3x6 caged rosin plates. I had one blowout but minor and didn't get any contaminants in the final product. For the price I would recommend. Also I think they have updated material and stitching since I got mine so better quality and maybe no blowouts. Recommend.ended for anyone pressing flower.