  5. Dulytek® 50-Sheet Unbleached Rosin Press Parchment Paper, Pre-Cut 10" x 7"

by Dulytek

Dulytek® 50-Sheet Unbleached Rosin Press Parchment Paper is a must-have item for herbal oil extraction. It is non-stick, heat resistant, fully compost-able, chlorine-free, and reusable up to 2 to 4 times. Feel free to use it when pressing rosin, baking, steaming, for wrapping food in place of foil and wax paper, or just fold it to make a DIY pastry bag. Each Pack Contains 50 Pre-Cut 10" x 7" Unrefined, Chlorine-Free Parchment Paper Sheets Non-Stick; Hot-Plate Safe; Heat Resistant UP To 425°F - 450°F Coated with Pure Eco-Friendly Silicone; Safe to Use with Scrapers Grease and Moisture Resistant Oven, Microwave, and Freezer Safe A Must-Have Item for Solventless Wax Extraction Made by Natural Materials; Reusable up to 2-4 times Thickness: 20lbs / 30gsm Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

Thu Nov 29 2018
B........e
These are a deal. A great price and they work well. Quality stitching and material. I got 58percent return squishing hash into rosin with these and had no contaminants. No blowouts, worth the price for sure. Highly recommended for hash and Keif.