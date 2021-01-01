About this product

Dulytek® Elite DE10K Hybrid Rosin Heat Press is capable of producing up to 5 Tons of force to efficiently extract every last drop of rosin from your herbal batch. The press uses electricity to power its hydraulic cylinders, so no hand pumping is required with this machine. The heating plates are made of food-grade stainless steel, that is inert to your pressing material and offers excellent heat distribution. Both plates are further insulated to prevent heat loss to other parts of the press. The dual temperature control allows you to adjust temperature for the platens and use a lower recommended temperature settings to produce premium quality oil with the best aroma, taste, and clarity. The press is equipped with safety sensors that prevent you from starting press if your hands are in the way of the moving parts. The DE10K press is intended for enthusiasts and professionals. Technical Specifications: Maximum press force: 10,000 lbs / 5 Tons Heating plate size: 3 x 5 inch Heating plate material: Stainless steel Maximum temperature: 356 °F Power: 880 W Current: 8 A Voltage: 110 V Product weight: 75 lb / 34 kg Product dimensions: 18 x 17 x 11 inch / 46 x 43 x 28 cm Package dimensions: 20 x 19.7 x 13.5 inch / 55 x 43 x 33 cm Package weight with the product: 86 lb / 38 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 3 years for other parts