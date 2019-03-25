Dulytek® DHP7 Hydraulic Rosin Press generates up to 7 Tons of crushing force squeezing herbs to capture every last drop of precious solventless oil. The machine is equipped with 6 by 2.5 inch insulated solid aluminum dual heating plates, precise temperature and timer control with a built-in power conservation option, and a carrying handle. The pressure and ram speed is controlled by simple pumping of the cranking handle. The press comes with a 3-prong power cord, pump handle, and instruction manual.
Technical Specifications:
Maximum pressure: 14000 lbs / 7 Tons
Heating plate size: 6.0 x 2.5 inch / 152 x 64 mm
Maximum temperature: 450 °F / 232 °C
Power: 420 W
Current: 3.8 A
Voltage: 110 V
Weight: 34 lbs / 15.5 kg
Dimensions: 11 x 10 x 17 inch / 28 x 25 x 43 cm
Package dimensions: 14 x 12 x 21 inch / 36 x 31 x 53 cm
Package weight (with the product): 39 lb / 17.8 kg
Certifications: CE / RoHS
Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 3 years for other parts
It works as advertised. It was my first press purchase, I wanted something in the $500 range if possible, this machine was 60 bucks more than the highly rated highly popular mini masher but this unit had larger plates with more heat and way more pressure, simple to use out of the well packed box, I had a minor issue, I contacted their customer service and the issue was resolved quickly. Do not hesitete :)
jar2530
on February 12th, 2019
Fantastic press with the perfect amount of strength/power. Clean system - plates hold their temperature very well. Solid frame as well - overall I LOVE mine. The Dulytek team also provides some of the best customer service in the industry!
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.