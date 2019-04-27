 Loading…

  Home
  Shop
  Concentrates
  Solventless
  5. Dulytek® DHP7 Hydraulic Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction, 7 Ton Pressing Force

Dulytek® DHP7 Hydraulic Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction, 7 Ton Pressing Force

by Dulytek

$459.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Dulytek® DHP7 V4 Hydraulic Rosin Press with Driptek / Driptech Option is capable of producing up to 7 Tons of force between its plates squeezing your herbs to capture every last drop of precious solventless oil. The press features an upgraded removable bottle jack, 6" x 2.5" insulated solid aluminum dual heating plates, new precision-built two-channel temperature and timer controller, and a reinforced sturdy frame. Simply set your squash timer, temperature, and Celsius or Fahrenheit preferences to the control panel, pump the lever-operated hydraulic driven plates up, twist the press knob to release, collect your yield, and enjoy organic concentrate in your own home. The pressure and ram speed of the press is controlled by gentle pumping of the cranking handle. The machine is DripTek Mount Stand compatible (sold separately) and comes with a complimentary starter kit containing all the basic tools and accessories necessary to start pressing right away: two rosin collection tools, non-stick silicone mat, 10 sheets of parchment paper, 3ml rosin storage jar, and four magnets. Highlights for 2020 new DHP7 V4 press: Driptek option available (the mount stand sold separately) More precise two-channel temperature controller Enhanced frame holding up to 12-ton force Removable leak-free bottle jack for easy maintenance & replacement Reinforced jack handle to add strength and durability Upgraded power switch and wiring to make the circuit more reliable The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 14000 lbs / 7 Tons Heating plate size: 6.0 x 2.5 inch / 152 x 64 mm Maximum temperature: 450 °F / 232 °C Power: 420 W Current: 3.8 A / 1.9 A Voltage: 110 V / 220 V Weight: 44 lbs / 20 kg Dimensions: 11 x 10 x 17 inch / 28 x 25 x 43 cm Package dimensions: 14 x 12 x 21 inch / 36 x 31 x 53 cm Package weight (with the product): 39 lb / 17.8 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 2 years Discreet Packaging Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

Sat Apr 27 2019
Purchased the DM1005 and was very impressed on the quality. Recently upgraded to the DHP7 and is 10xs better. This unit is so simple to use with the hydraulic pump and with 7 Tons of pressure ensures you can squeeze every last bits out. Saves time and is built to last. Would highly recommend this unit.
Wed Nov 28 2018
This is a huge press in a tiny package! It only weighs 35lbs, but presses as well as my larger shop press in the garage! The press incorporates a power save mode that is fully settable by the user. The electronics package is superb, and accurate by any standard. Heating time of the large 2.5x6 inch plates is good for plates this size and heat distribution is very even. I have only pressed amounts up to 14 grams so far, but this is capable of pressing larger quantities. There is a built in timer that is activated by the press of a button. The unit is attractive enough to be kept inside the house with no objections from anyone here. Jacking requires the normal amount of hand pressure, but the built in handle is perfect for keeping the press steady as you increase the jacking pressure. The frame of this SS press will become warm, but not hot after a pressing session. It is my understanding that the 7-ton bottle jack can be replaced easily by the user with a 5 or 7 ton jack, if needed. Quality is excellent and the welds are very smooth and even. The package was unmarked (appreciated), and very heavy duty . There was a custom fit foam insert making sure all stayed in place. I was waiting for a good quality press at a reasonable price. THIS IS IT!!!! If you are looking for a press..don't even think about it..buy this one!
