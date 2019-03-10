About this product

Dulytek® DM1005 is a sleek and affordable half ton clamshell style manual rosin press that applies 1550 pounds of force to its 3 by 5 inch dual heat solid aluminum plates. Lighter than its predecessor, the DM1000, but sturdier and more powerful, the press features an adjustable pressure knob and a locking lever mechanism for applying maximum pressure without continuous use of manual force as well as two-channel temperature and timer controller. The temperature controls can be easily adjusted to show settings in Fahrenheit or Celsius depending on your preferences and select temperature for each plate separately. The DM1005 is easy to use, and it comes with a complimentary starter kit that includes all the basic tools and accessories necessary to start pressing right away: two rosin collection tools, non-stick silicone mat, 10 sheets of parchment paper, 3 ml rosin storage jar, and four magnets. The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 1550 lbs / 750 kg Heating plate size: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm Maximum temperature: 450 °F / 232 °C Timer range: 0 - 999 sec Power: 600 W Current: 5.5 A Voltage: 110 V Weight: 30 lbs / 13.6 kg Product weight: 30 lb / 13.6 kg Product dimensions: 15 x 10 x 11 inch / 38.1 x 25.4 x 28 cm Package dimensions: 18.5 x 13 x 14.2 inch / 47 x 33 x 36 cm Package weight (with the product): 35 lbs / 15.9 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 2-Year Discreet Packaging Get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.