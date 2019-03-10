 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. 1550lb Dulytek® DM1005 Clamshell Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction

1550lb Dulytek® DM1005 Clamshell Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction

by Dulytek

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless 1550lb Dulytek® DM1005 Clamshell Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless 1550lb Dulytek® DM1005 Clamshell Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless 1550lb Dulytek® DM1005 Clamshell Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless 1550lb Dulytek® DM1005 Clamshell Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless 1550lb Dulytek® DM1005 Clamshell Manual Heat Press for Rosin Oil Extraction

$329.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Dulytek® DM1005 is a sleek and affordable half ton clamshell style manual rosin press that applies 1550 pounds of force to its 3 by 5 inch dual heat solid aluminum plates. Lighter than its predecessor, the DM1000, but sturdier and more powerful, the press features an adjustable pressure knob and a locking lever mechanism for applying maximum pressure without continuous use of manual force as well as two-channel temperature and timer controller. The temperature controls can be easily adjusted to show settings in Fahrenheit or Celsius depending on your preferences and select temperature for each plate separately. The DM1005 is easy to use, and it comes with a complimentary starter kit that includes all the basic tools and accessories necessary to start pressing right away: two rosin collection tools, non-stick silicone mat, 10 sheets of parchment paper, 3 ml rosin storage jar, and four magnets. The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 1550 lbs / 750 kg Heating plate size: 3 x 5 inch / 76 x 127 mm Maximum temperature: 450 °F / 232 °C Timer range: 0 - 999 sec Power: 600 W Current: 5.5 A Voltage: 110 V Weight: 30 lbs / 13.6 kg Product weight: 30 lb / 13.6 kg Product dimensions: 15 x 10 x 11 inch / 38.1 x 25.4 x 28 cm Package dimensions: 18.5 x 13 x 14.2 inch / 47 x 33 x 36 cm Package weight (with the product): 35 lbs / 15.9 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 2-Year Discreet Packaging Get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

About this brand

Dulytek Logo
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Sun Mar 10 2019
n........1
Save yourself the time researching and buy this press I spent countless hours researching and this is by far the best press in this price range. This press is Well built. Made in the USA! You can just feel that this press is a workhorse. It looks Great on my workbench and is light enough to move around but heavy enough that it won't move while I'm using it to press. This press is Very easy to use it came with nice and clear easy to read instructions. Shipping was ridiculously Fast! This is a great investment for anyone getting into the game. I just can't believe how easy it was to get it going and what a great return in yield it has. I highly recommend this product this is the best item I bought in years.