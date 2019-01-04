 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. Dulytek® DM800 Personal Rosin Heat Press, up to 1350 lbs of Force

Dulytek® DM800 Personal Rosin Heat Press, up to 1350 lbs of Force

by Dulytek

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DM800 Personal Rosin Heat Press, up to 1350 lbs of Force
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DM800 Personal Rosin Heat Press, up to 1350 lbs of Force
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DM800 Personal Rosin Heat Press, up to 1350 lbs of Force
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DM800 Personal Rosin Heat Press, up to 1350 lbs of Force
Dulytek Concentrates Solventless Dulytek® DM800 Personal Rosin Heat Press, up to 1350 lbs of Force

$199.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Dulytek® DM800 Mini Rosin Heat Press is the most compact and lightweight model in our press line weighing in at just 10 pounds! Despite being small, this manual press generates up to 1350 pounds force. Simply pull the lever and start your solvent-less extraction. The press features a sturdy construction, a locking lever mechanism, adjustable pressure knob, 2.5" x 3" dual heating insulated solid aluminum plates, two-channel temperature controls located at the back of the press, and a convenient carrying handle. Portable, affordable, and efficient, the DM800 is an excellent addition for all concentrate lovers, and it's the perfect size to pack up and bring to your next friends gathering. The machine comes with a complimentary starter kit that includes all the basic tools and accessories necessary to start pressing right away: two rosin collection tools, non-stick silicone mat, 10 sheets of parchment paper, 3 ml rosin storage jar, and four magnets. The press is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 1350 lbs Heating plate size: 2.5 x 3 inch / 64 x 76 mm Maximum temperature: 356 °F / 180 °C Timer range: 0 - 999 sec Voltage: 110 V Product weight: 10 lbs / 4.5 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 2 years for other parts Discreet Packaging Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

About this brand

Dulytek Logo
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Fri Jan 04 2019
4........e
Absolutely love my dualytek dm800. Had a slight problem with the original handle but after speaking to customer service they were aware of the problem and apologized. They we're understanding and courteous and sent out the new part as soon as they had it. For a little press I am 100% satisfied with the amount of oil I get from my product... totally worth it hands down...