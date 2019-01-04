About this product

Dulytek® DM800 Mini Rosin Heat Press is the most compact and lightweight model in our press line weighing in at just 10 pounds! Despite being small, this manual press generates up to 1350 pounds force. Simply pull the lever and start your solvent-less extraction. The press features a sturdy construction, a locking lever mechanism, adjustable pressure knob, 2.5" x 3" dual heating insulated solid aluminum plates, two-channel temperature controls located at the back of the press, and a convenient carrying handle. Portable, affordable, and efficient, the DM800 is an excellent addition for all concentrate lovers, and it's the perfect size to pack up and bring to your next friends gathering. The machine comes with a complimentary starter kit that includes all the basic tools and accessories necessary to start pressing right away: two rosin collection tools, non-stick silicone mat, 10 sheets of parchment paper, 3 ml rosin storage jar, and four magnets. The press is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 1350 lbs Heating plate size: 2.5 x 3 inch / 64 x 76 mm Maximum temperature: 356 °F / 180 °C Timer range: 0 - 999 sec Voltage: 110 V Product weight: 10 lbs / 4.5 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 2 years for other parts Discreet Packaging Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.