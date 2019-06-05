 Loading…

  5. 20 Ton Dulytek® DHP20 Hydraulic Rosin Heat Press, 3" x 8" Dual Heating Plates

20 Ton Dulytek® DHP20 Hydraulic Rosin Heat Press, 3" x 8" Dual Heating Plates

by Dulytek

Dulytek® DHP20 Hydraulic Rosin Press is capable of generating up to 20 Tons of pressure to its 3" x 8" insulated solid aluminum heat plates. Similarly to our popular DHP7, simply set your temperature and timer on the digital controller, pump the jack handle to close the press and create a necessary pressure between the plates, and, when done pressing, turn the press knob to release, collect your yield, and enjoy organic concentrate in your own home. What's new with DHP20 press: Leak-free removable bottle jack for easy maintenance & replacement Upgraded precise two-channel temperature controller The machine is available in two versions: 110V for North American and 220V for European and Australian customers. Please note that the 220V presses are not shipped to US and Canada addresses. Technical Specifications: Maximum pressure: 40000 lbs / 20 Tons Heating plate size: 8 x 3 inch / 203 x 76 mm Maximum temperature: 302 °F / 150 °C Power: 825 W Current: 7.5 A / 3.75 A Voltage: 110 V / 220 V Weight: 100 lbs / 45 kg Dimensions: 18 x 12 x 24 inch / 46 x 31 x 61 cm Package weight (with the product): 110 lb / 50 kg Certifications: CE / RoHS Limited warranty: 6 months for major components; 2 years for other parts Discreet crate packaging Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

Dulytek

Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

Wed Jun 05 2019
D........n
bought three or four different rosin heat presses with minimal to fair results... this machine takes it to a new level from ease-of-use to performance to overall results of product you will not find anything better for the price... I am a legal medical patient just an fyi. Thx For the awesome machine will use it for a long time Spending money on a machine that helps produce the best medicine on the planet with the convenience of doing it right at home one of the best buys I’ve done
Sun Apr 07 2019
j........5
I am a combat disable veteran who need a press to make my medicine as I have complex PTSD, anxiety, depression and chronic pain and I can't use pharmaceuticals. I saw this beautiful press in my friend's and found that it is very helpful to me, since it is not convenient for me to use my painful arm to pump the hydraulic press. All I need to do is to prepare the buds in folded parchment paper, and then press the button. I recommend it to all who fight their ailments with medical cannabis.
1 person found this helpful
Mon Feb 04 2019
G........c
Honestly I'm very disappointed in this press. Automatic push the button, yes that is a very nice touch but not when you have zero control over when it stops..... Just press the button and then it stops at 3 tons, 3 tons only and it will not let you stop and press at any other pressure. Also the counter is very confusing and counts down from your choice of 1000 seconds and downwards. The problem is nobody in the world knows the exact time they are squishing for it's better to have the counter count up words so that you can record how long you've been pushing for instead of trying to do the math in your head and on paper every single time. It's very confusing and there's no way to change it. Also a huge huge thing to know is that you can NOT make thca on this press. Or diamonds. You need to have a manual press for that because of the fact that they would never allow the user to control their own pressure. 3 tons is all you need though on the plus side for squishing flower. Max amount of grams I would be putting in there is 5.. so doesn't do crazy large amounts. But I'm just very very sad that I cannot do anything with it except for squish flower. and all because they never allowed to be pressure to be controlled by the user
1 person found this helpful