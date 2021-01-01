 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solventless
  5. 3 x 5" Dulytek® Rosin Cold Plate

3 x 5" Dulytek® Rosin Cold Plate

by Dulytek

$5.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Dulytek® Rosin Cold Plate is used to quickly cool down the freshly pressed concentrate oil, preserve its valuable terpenes, and improve the flavor of your rosin. The cold plate makes the pressed oil stable and easy to work with. Just slip it under the parchment paper when done pressing and let your rosin cool. The plate is made of solid aluminum. Clean with soap and water and dry with a paper towel. Technical Specifications: Material: Food-grade aluminum; Dimensions: 5" x 3" x 0.13" / 127 mm x 76 mm x 3 mm. Don't forget to get 5% off any purchase by applying "LEAFLY18" discount code at our website checkout.

About this brand

Dulytek Logo
Dulytek Equipment is a US-based engineering company that designs, manufactures, and sells botanical solventless extraction presses and related accessories (filter bags, pre-press molds, dabbing and rosin collection tools, smoking pipes, etc.) for individual consumers and businesses such as laboratories, herbal stores, processors, growers, dispensaries, and others. We build rosin presses that are easy to operate, innovative, lightweight, compact, affordable, and reliable so that our customers can keep on running them day after day. No matter if it is a hydraulic, electric, pneumatic, hybrid, or manually powered rosin press, at Dulytek, we strive for quality workmanship and stand behind our products with pride.

