PVC wall and ceiling panels

by Duramax Trusscore - PVC wall and ceiling panels

About this product

Create rooms that are waterproof, anti-mold, anti-bacterial with seamless surfaces. Vinyl panels provide the protection you need from water, chemicals, and damage. Vinyl panels are the easiest to clean and have the shortest install time compared to cement, steel, tile, and FRP. 1 hour Fire Grade A, FDA approved, CFIA approved, and rated higher than FRP on ASTM testing.

We are a vinyl buildings material manufacturer that has been extruding from LA for over 30 years. Get a free sample by visiting our website at Duramaxpvcpanels.com

Mon Nov 04 2019
D........C
Taylor Shuck I've seen plants look sickly when the walls were using FRP. It takes 10 days during installation for FRP for chemicals to off-gas. There was no way we were going to use FRP.