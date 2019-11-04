PVC wall and ceiling panels
by Duramax Trusscore - PVC wall and ceiling panelsSkip to Reviews
$22.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Create rooms that are waterproof, anti-mold, anti-bacterial with seamless surfaces. Vinyl panels provide the protection you need from water, chemicals, and damage. Vinyl panels are the easiest to clean and have the shortest install time compared to cement, steel, tile, and FRP. 1 hour Fire Grade A, FDA approved, CFIA approved, and rated higher than FRP on ASTM testing.