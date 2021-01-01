Auto BlackBerry Kush
About this product
Auto Blackberry Kush® is an automatic cross between Dutch Passion original Blueberry and a dark coloured resinous Kush hash-plant selected from our gene bank. Auto Blackberry Kush® has been introduced to offer a top quality indica with a heavy hitting stone together with a fresh fruity Kush taste. The Blueberry may slightly, but not always, dominate the Kush characteristics giving a sweeter and fruity influence together with the strong earthy indica contribution from the Kush. Auto Blackberry Kush® grows vigorously with a strong main bloom and numerous side branches typical of an indica autoflower. The majority of plants will show colour in the leaves/buds at harvest, occasionally the hard and compact buds may develop particularly dark colours. Auto Blackberry Kush® typically reaches around 0.75 - 1 metre and is ready to harvest about 10 weeks after germination when grown on a 20/4 light cycle. A superb new auto which has it all, highly recommended.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
About this strain
Blackberry Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Blackberry Kush is a indica-dominant strain often recommended for pain management thanks to its strong body high effects. This strain is a combination of Afghani and Blackberry and is marked by dense and beautiful nugs of purple and orange. Blackberry Kush has a hashy, jet fuel taste and aroma that is balanced by sweet berries. This strain takes approximately 7-8 to flower although it does not typically have a high yeild.
