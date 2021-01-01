 Loading…

The 90's brought a lot of great stuff. Some epic music, the feminised seed technique (invented by yours truly) and a true 'coffeeshop classic'; the legendary, high yielding, knock-you-out Power Plant. Even today you can still find this variety in many Dutch coffeeshops. Power Plant has South African roots and is known for its ease of grow with large harvests, great taste and powerful effect. If you have ever been to a coffeeshop in The Netherlands between 1997 and now, you probably have smoked it and most likely Power Plant made your stay in our country even more pleasant. Because of its success over the past decades, it may not surprise you to know that we are now finally introducing the autoflowering version of the original 'Queen of Dutch coffeeshops'! Auto Power Plant grows in just 10 weeks into a large sized autoflower, with hard, dense nugs and packs the same Power Plant Punch as the 90's classic. Its very attractive bud-to-leaf ratio and bumper harvests, make this variety especially popular with commercial growers. The first drag from your joint, bong or vaporizer will take you right back to the era where it all began.

Dutch Passion are one of the world’s oldest cannabis seedbanks and one of the few remaining original seed companies. We offer our customers a variety of original classic cannabis varieties as well as some of the very best new varieties, many of these are available in regular as well as feminized seeds. We began our work in the 1970’s and were formally established as a seedbank in 1987. Firstly we collect and breed the best cannabis genetics to allow the self-sufficient cannabis grower the chance to grow the very best quality cannabis for themselves. Secondly, we continue to pioneer innovation. We invented feminized seed in the 1990’s and more recently we have set the highest standards with feminized autoflowering seeds. Dutch Passion has never been afraid to overturn conventional thinking in order to offer better seeds. Thirdly, we offer our customers the best levels of customer service. We have remained in business over several decades by providing seeds of the highest quality and reliability and have millions of satisfied customers. Our seed collection has never been stronger than it is today. We remain the first choice seed supplier to many recreational and medical cannabis growers because of our focus on quality seeds and our safe trustworthy customer service.

  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Power Plant is a sativa marijuana strain variety made from African Sativa. This strain produces a clear-headed, buzzy high that will make you feel happy and creative. Power Plant has an aroma that is woody, earthy and pungent. The taste is sharp and peppery. Growers say this strain has a fast growing time and will grow well in just about any environment. Due to its high potency, Power Plant should only be used by consumers with a high THC tolerance.

