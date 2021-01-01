CBD Colorado Cookies
About this product
CBD Colorado Cookies flowers have an appealing sweet cookie taste and a resin frosted appearance. These CBD rich marijuana flowers have CBD levels upwards of 12% and THC levels below 0.2%. The lack of THC means you can’t get high by vaping or smoking CBD weed. The CBD rich cannabis flowers are offered in FreshFlower® containers which preserve the quality of the CBD buds.
Dutch Passion
