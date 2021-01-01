Sugar Bomb Punch
by Dutch PassionWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Everybody loves to see glistening trichomes on their ladies. Some strains look frostier than others. One good example of a strain covered in sparkling trichomes, in which the cannabinoids are stored, is Sugar Bomb Punch. Genetics come from THC Bomb x (Critical Orange Punch x Bubba Island Kush). This combination stands for 20%+ THC levels, a euphoric couch-lock stone and flowers covered with huge quantities of dense, glistening trichomes. This short, indica dominant plant grows quickly into a short body builder. In just 9 weeks, she will be fully matured and harvest ready, leaves may darken towards the end. Typically, there are 4 phenotypes. Keep an eye out for the shortest one. She may look small, but it's not about size. The dense, dank and ultra-strong buds are heavier than one might expect. Often a small bud that appears sufficient for one joint is enough for two after grinding.
About this brand
Dutch Passion
About this strain
THC Bomb
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Pinene
THC Bomb is a potent hybrid marijuana strain. This strain produces energizing and happy effects. THC Bomb tastes like citrus with woody undertones. Growers say this strain comes in large buds that have a covering of bright orange hairs. Flowering time for THC Bombn is 7-9 weeks.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.