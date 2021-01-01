Darkest Side of the Moon
by Dykstra GreenhousesWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
This Indica dominant hybrid is a cross between Northern Lights and the Original Hash Plant. Dykstra Greenhouses’ Darkest Side of the Moon has quickly become a beloved Canadian strain for its distinct earthy, woody, and slightly sweet aroma. Combined with its high THC potential and consistent yield, it has become a top cultivar at Dykstra Greenhouses. Beneath the layers of sparkling trichomes, the breathtakingly powerful dark green buds are frosted with orange hairs and are coated in resin.
About this brand
Dykstra Greenhouses
About this strain
Hash Plant
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Hash Plant, also known as "Hashplant," is an indica marijuana strain bred by Sensi Seeds. According to growers, Hash Plant stays compact during her extra-short flowering time. Her tight, resin-drenched flower clusters develop a brittle surface when dried and give off a deep, rich Afghani aroma that’s undercut with a hint of hashish. When consumed, her dominant flavor is the spicy-sharp bite of smouldering resin glands. The instant vaporization of those layers of sparkling trichomes accelerates Hash Plant’s rapid, blissful and breathtakingly powerful body-stone. This 90% indica is the product of careful genetic selection, a process that involved matching the mysterious Hash Plant original from the U.S. with Northern Lights.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.