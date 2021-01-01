About this product
EZ HAZE WILL FILL YOUR NOSE AND LUNGS WITH A SWEET SMELL OF BERRIES AND CANDIES, FOLLOWED BY A FRUITY SPICINESS. THIS INDICA DOMINANT HYBRID HAS A HEAVY LAYER OF CRYSTAL TRICHOMES THAT COVERS ITS DARK GREEN LEAVES
About this brand
Dykstra Greenhouses
Family owned and operated Licensed Producer, located in the heart of Ontario's grape-growing region, Niagara Ontario. Priding ourselves on producing high-quality, small-batch, craft Cannabis for the consumers of the Canadian market.
