EZ Haze

by Dykstra Greenhouses

Dykstra Greenhouses Cannabis Flower EZ Haze
Dykstra Greenhouses Cannabis Flower EZ Haze

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

EZ HAZE WILL FILL YOUR NOSE AND LUNGS WITH A SWEET SMELL OF BERRIES AND CANDIES, FOLLOWED BY A FRUITY SPICINESS. THIS INDICA DOMINANT HYBRID HAS A HEAVY LAYER OF CRYSTAL TRICHOMES THAT COVERS ITS DARK GREEN LEAVES

About this brand

Family owned and operated Licensed Producer, located in the heart of Ontario's grape-growing region, Niagara Ontario. Priding ourselves on producing high-quality, small-batch, craft Cannabis for the consumers of the Canadian market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

