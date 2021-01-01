About this product

Lemon Pepper Spice is a cross between Blueberry Kush and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and have a coat of long orange hairs. Lemon Pepper Spice plays against type, growing taller than most Indica's and providing more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation of this strain provides a precursor for a goodnight's sleep.