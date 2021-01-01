 Loading…

Hybrid

Lemon Pepper Spice

by Dykstra Greenhouses

Dykstra Greenhouses Cannabis Flower Lemon Pepper Spice

About this product

Lemon Pepper Spice is a cross between Blueberry Kush and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and have a coat of long orange hairs. Lemon Pepper Spice plays against type, growing taller than most Indica's and providing more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation of this strain provides a precursor for a goodnight's sleep.

About this brand

Family owned and operated Licensed Producer, located in the heart of Ontario's grape-growing region, Niagara Ontario. Priding ourselves on producing high-quality, small-batch, craft Cannabis for the consumers of the Canadian market.

About this strain

Blue Widow

Blue Widow
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Pinene

Blue Widow is a cross between Blueberry and White Widow that provides consumers with both uplifting and calming effects. This flower will have a strong, sweet aroma that may also include sour citrus or pine. The buds can be colorful, with tints of blue and purple, and should have a coat of long orange hairs. Blue Widow plays against type, growing taller than most indicas and providing more mental, heady effects. In higher doses, the blissful relaxation this strain provides may lead to drowsiness and help you get to sleep.

