Niagara Mellon
About this product
THIS SATIVA FLOWER HAS STRONG THC POTENCY ALONG WITH ITS AROMAS OF MELON, SPICE, WOOD, AND RIPE FLAVORS. OVERALL, THE FLOWER HAS A SWEET AND HERB-LIKE FLAVOR.
About this brand
Dykstra Greenhouses
Family owned and operated Licensed Producer, located in the heart of Ontario's grape-growing region, Niagara Ontario. Priding ourselves on producing high-quality, small-batch, craft Cannabis for the consumers of the Canadian market.
