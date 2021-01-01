 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Wreck and Leisure

Wreck and Leisure

by Dykstra Greenhouses

Write a review
Dykstra Greenhouses Cannabis Flower Wreck and Leisure

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

VERY DENSE, LIGHT GREEN BUD THAT OFTEN HAS FIERY ORANGE HAIRS COVERED IN A BEAUTIFUL WHITE CRYSTAL. THIS FLOWER HAS A TANGY AROMA OF SWEET CITRUS AND THE TASTE IS NO DIFFERENT. SWEET FRUITY CITRUS ON THE INHALE AND A SOUR EARTHY FEEL ON THE EXHALE.

About this brand

Dykstra Greenhouses Logo
Family owned and operated Licensed Producer, located in the heart of Ontario's grape-growing region, Niagara Ontario. Priding ourselves on producing high-quality, small-batch, craft Cannabis for the consumers of the Canadian market.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review