Wreck and Leisure
About this product
VERY DENSE, LIGHT GREEN BUD THAT OFTEN HAS FIERY ORANGE HAIRS COVERED IN A BEAUTIFUL WHITE CRYSTAL. THIS FLOWER HAS A TANGY AROMA OF SWEET CITRUS AND THE TASTE IS NO DIFFERENT. SWEET FRUITY CITRUS ON THE INHALE AND A SOUR EARTHY FEEL ON THE EXHALE.
About this brand
Dykstra Greenhouses
Family owned and operated Licensed Producer, located in the heart of Ontario's grape-growing region, Niagara Ontario. Priding ourselves on producing high-quality, small-batch, craft Cannabis for the consumers of the Canadian market.
