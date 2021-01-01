 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. DynaCoil

DynaCoil

by DYNAVAP

Write a review
DYNAVAP Vaping Vaporizer Accessories DynaCoil
DYNAVAP Vaping Vaporizer Accessories DynaCoil

$25.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

The DynaCoil is a precision engineered concentrate adapter, constructed from one continuous piece of medical grade titanium, and is compatible with all VapCap vaporizers. It is designed for use with many full melt concentrates, as well as thick oils and liquids. The intricate construction holds concentrates in position while providing ample space for vapor egress.

About this brand

DYNAVAP Logo
Dynavap’s lineup of vaporizers and aromatizers are crafted to deliver the best flavors and aromas through sleek mechanical designs, unrivaled airflow, and industry-leading battery-free technology. Our highly customizable approach allows you to mix-and-match different components in a near limitless combination. We've built our products on a highly modular platform and incorporated these characteristics into the individual product for your enjoyment. We consider all of our vaporizers and aromatizers to be high-end products, and we've utilized a wide variety of different materials so our customers can experience the awesomeness of the VapCap. The unique character of each product we sell carries with it the values of our organization, and our desire to share this fantastic product line with the world. At DynaVap, we love precision. Our vaporizers and aromatizers are manufactured with some of the tightest tolerances in the industry. We believe that success is found in the small details, and often we measure those details in thousandths of an inch (or 0.01mm to be exact).

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review