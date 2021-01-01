About this product

DYNATHRIVE soft chews are made with purified CBD isolate so that you can experience the benefits of CBD. Each chew is precisely dosed with 10mg of CBD, and no THC, so that you can enjoy a consistent experience every time. Our Apple Cider Vinegar soft chews are made with Canadian apple juice and real apple cider vinegar for a taste like a delicious tart apple with a crisp finish. Once you try it, you’ll love it! And DYNATHIVE Apple Cider Vinegar are available in packs of 30 soft chews so that you can enjoy a month’s supply of daily CBD. They’re the perfect treat to help you make the most of your busy day.