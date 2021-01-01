 Loading…

DYNATHRIVE CBD- 30x Apple Cider Vinegar Soft Chews

by DYNAWELLNESS

DYNAWELLNESS Edibles Candy DYNATHRIVE CBD- 30x Apple Cider Vinegar Soft Chews

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

DYNATHRIVE soft chews are made with purified CBD isolate so that you can experience the benefits of CBD. Each chew is precisely dosed with 10mg of CBD, and no THC, so that you can enjoy a consistent experience every time. Our Apple Cider Vinegar soft chews are made with Canadian apple juice and real apple cider vinegar for a taste like a delicious tart apple with a crisp finish. Once you try it, you’ll love it! And DYNATHIVE Apple Cider Vinegar are available in packs of 30 soft chews so that you can enjoy a month’s supply of daily CBD. They’re the perfect treat to help you make the most of your busy day.

About this brand

DYNAWELLNESS Logo
DYNAWELLNESS will help you explore and understand the benefits of cannabinoids, the family of active chemical compounds in the cannabis plant. Our soft chews are available in great flavours and are laboratory-tested to offer precise dosages so that you enjoy a consistent effect every time.

