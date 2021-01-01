About this product

This multipurpose salve contains high quality natural herbal ingredients including Calendula (Marigold) , St John's wort and Plantain. Designed for topical application on the face, body & joints. Each jar contains a 150mg:300mg ratio of THC to CBD. This product is derived from natural sources and contains: no artificial colour or fragrance, no parabens, no artificial preservatives, no petroleum based products, no silicone. Designed & Formulated by our very own Holistic Nutritionist & Clinical Herbalist Now available www.EarthKissesSky.com, www.ocs.ca & local Cannabis retail stores