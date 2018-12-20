 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ahlot Discovery Pack

by Edison Cannabis Co.

This sample pack from AHLOT includes five 1 g samples of dried flower: Rio Bravo, Saturday Afternoon, Solar Power, No. 402 Blueberry Kush and Sensi Star.

Weednovice

As a new user I was very excited to receive a variety of cannabis strains to try, from hybrid, indica to sativa . Also a wide range of THC levels and CBD. I'm not going to go in-depth but pick a favorite, Haven St. 402 blueberry kush. Good aroma and taste. Nice numbing sensation. Some close 2nds. Lol. If another sampler pack was introduced I would definitely try and also strongly recommend for newbies to Cannabis.

Sensi Star

Sensi Star by Paradise Seeds is a legendary indica strain that is renowned worldwide for its powerful full-body effects and subtle cerebral invigoration. Crystal trichomes sparkle like a constellation of stars against this indica’s dark green and purple coloration, reflecting a potency worthy of placement in the 1999, 2000, and 2005 High Times Cannabis Cups. Her stunning results at maturation have also won the hearts of growers who cultivate both indoor and out in either hydroponic or soil methods. 

At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..