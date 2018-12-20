Weednovice on December 20th, 2018

As a new user I was very excited to receive a variety of cannabis strains to try, from hybrid, indica to sativa . Also a wide range of THC levels and CBD. I'm not going to go in-depth but pick a favorite, Haven St. 402 blueberry kush. Good aroma and taste. Nice numbing sensation. Some close 2nds. Lol. If another sampler pack was introduced I would definitely try and also strongly recommend for newbies to Cannabis.