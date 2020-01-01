Houndstooth
by Tweed
Chemdog is a hybrid from Edison that boasts berry and floral notes, complimented by a spicy citrus undertone, fruity aroma, violet-green buds and a tall tapered, trichome covered flower, high in THC. Every plant at Edison is nurtured in data-backed, strain-specific grow rooms with customized micro-climates to ensure consistent quality. And we pack Chemdog with our dual boost humidity pack to preserve freshness. Because the only place dry herb belongs is in your kitchen. THC: 18-25% Terpenes: Limonene, Caryophyllene, Linalool Available weight: 3.5g
