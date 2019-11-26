Luxuriantfish
on November 26th, 2019
Edison is a rip off! They pack their containers light ON PURPOSE! Dont buy unless you want to waste your money
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
City Lights Critical Kush by Edison Cannabis Co.
