 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. City Lights Critical Kush

City Lights Critical Kush

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Skip to Reviews
1.01
Edison Cannabis Co. Cannabis Flower City Lights Critical Kush

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

City Lights Critical Kush by Edison Cannabis Co.

1 customer review

1.01

write a review

Luxuriantfish

Edison is a rip off! They pack their containers light ON PURPOSE! Dont buy unless you want to waste your money

About this brand

Edison Cannabis Co. Logo
At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..