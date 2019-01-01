 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Edison - Hybrid Oil - 25ml

Edison - Hybrid Oil - 25ml

by Edison Cannabis Co.

Edison’s hybrid cannabis oil has a spicy, woodsy taste and mild THC potency. The THC in Edison’s Hybrid Oil is ethanol-extracted from an indoor-grown blended strain of cannabis, and is formulated with organic sunflower oil. It features beta-caryophyllene in its terpene profile for a spicy, woodsy taste. The oil has mild THC potency and comes in 25 ml bottles. All oil products sold at OCS.ca are for ingestion only. DO NOT smoke or vape these oils. Use as directed.

At the Edison Cannabis Co., we believe in the infinite potential of the cannabis plant. Through relentless exploration, we work to uncover the possibilities of data-driven, indoor-grown cannabis. We offer a full line of premium-quality cannabis flower, edible oil and pre-rolls, available across Canada in licensed retail establishments and online in 2018..