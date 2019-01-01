Edison - La Strada Pre-Roll - 0.5g
About this product
A sativa-dominant strain from Edison in Moncton, N.B., with strong THC potency. It’s available in 0.5 g pre-rolls. La Strada is an indoor-grown sativa-dominant strain from Edison in Moncton, N.B., with strong THC potency and a terpene profile that includes caryophyllene (also found in black pepper, cloves and balsam) and myrcene (mango, lemon grass, hops and thyme). Crafted from milled quality flower, it’s available in one 0.5 g pre-roll.
